Rally | A violent situation in the World Rally Championship: the car flew at full speed straight towards the spectators

Spectators in the restricted area were put in danger.

Chilean in the RC4 class of the rally, a wild situation was seen on Friday, where the spectators were put in danger.

Spanish racing driver Ivan Fuertes lost control of his Peugeot on a narrow road during the second special stage of the race and drove towards the spectators.

Le Tercera – magazine, the spectators were in a prohibited area.

“The nose of car number 55, driven by Ivan Fuertes, hit the ground at 1.2 kilometers after the jump and the driver lost control. The car drove towards an area that was forbidden to spectators,” the race organizer informed.

A video of the dangerous situation was published on social media.

“How long will luck last? Once again, the viewers are in the wrong place! following rally races around the world Valmar Viiselin was written on the video published.”

Also a Chilean radio channel Bio Bio reports about the accident. According to it, one spectator was injured in the situation, but he was able to leave the area on his own.