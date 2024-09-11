Rally | A tough decision from Jari-Matti Latvala – Finland’s big promise gets a big chance

Rally|Takamoto Katsuta was sidelined.

Rally car racing A Finnish driver who appeared in the main class of the World Championship Sami Pajari and his map reader Enni Mälkönen get two more rallies at the controls of Toyota’s WRC car. Suomalaisautokunta drives at the end of September in Chile and at the end of October in the World Rally Championship in Central Europe.

“I’m really looking forward to the rally in Chile, where there are a few fast gravel roads like Finland. Central Europe can be even more demanding, considering how wet and muddy it can be, like last year,” Pajari said in the announcement.

Pajari replaces Japan in Toyota’s steering wheel Takamoto Katsutawhich was supposed to run a full season in the World Series. After a promising start, the 31-year-old’s season has been downright miserable. In the previous six races, he has placed in the top ten only twice and was sixth at best.

“This has been a tough season, but he has the full support of the team, and everyone knows that he has speed. This break will give him a chance to recharge his batteries for the last two races. They are important, especially Rally Japan, where we hope he will fight for the podium again”, Toyota Team Manager Jari-Matti Latvala quoth Dirtfish by.

Pottery and Mälkönen debuted in the WRC class at the beginning of August in the Finnish World Rally Championship and finished fourth in the overall competition. Last weekend they won the WRC2 class of the Akropolis Rally and finished fourth overall.

According to Latvala, Pajari showed his potential in Finland and continued well in Greece, but the 22-year-old driver will proceed slowly.

“He drives our fourth car, so he has no pressure to participate in the team championship. For us, this is investing in the future and gaining experience”, emphasized Latvala.