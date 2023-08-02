Rally | A three-year extension contract for the Finnish World Rally Championship

The new contract period covers the seasons 2024–2026.

Rally The World Series will also be held in Finland in the following seasons. The matter was confirmed on Wednesday at the opening ceremonies of the World Rally Championship in Jyväskylä.

At the event, AKK Sports oy and the city of Jyväskylä signed a three-year extension contract with the promotion company WRC Promoter, so the rally, which is part of the original competitions of the World Series, will also continue in the calendar in 2024–2026.

“Our event is one of the most popular in the series, and a wonderful stage for the sport itself as well as for our partners and the regions of Jyväskylä and Central Finland”, operational director of AKK Sports oy Markus Häkkinen commented in the announcement.

The Finnish World Rally Championship is now also known by the sponsor name Secto Rally Finland. AKK Sports oy and title sponsor Secto Automotive will continue their cooperation until 2025.

Reigning World Champion Kalle Rovanperä got his own tree before the opening ceremonies in Mestarie park located in the Lutako park area.

In a public vote, the rainbow maple was chosen as the tree honoring Rovanperä’s championship.