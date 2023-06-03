Rally | A startling revelation about Kalle Rovanperä’s income

Manager Timo Jouhki talks about the merits of the rally men. According to Jouhki, Rovanperä’s sponsorship income is already bigger than Finland’s other big rally stars.

Olbia

Valued rally manager Timo Jouhki knows the game’s earning logic. According to him, the share of bonuses paid based on success in the drivers’ salary pot has increased in recent years.

Jouhki says that at the beginning of the 2000s, the typical pattern in the World Series factory teams was as follows: The driver had a basic salary, and on top of that, championship bonuses were paid for an individual World Championship title or team championship.

Nowadays According to Jouhki, the stables mainly pay three types of bonuses in addition to the basic salary.

In addition to the championship bonuses mentioned above, race-specific bonuses are paid for placings on the podium.

“The garages try to reward good performance. We try to reduce the risk of the garage and the car manufacturer, so whenever the driver and the garage do well, the driver earns, and the garage doesn’t have to pay so much basic salary,” says Jouhki, 72.

“The basic salary of a driver who has just arrived at the factory garage can be quite moderate, in which case the importance of bonuses is emphasized. But of course that requires that there will also be prize places and other successes, for which bonuses are paid.”

Contracts are always individual, but to put it simply, all rewards go up if you can establish yourself as a regular driver in the World Championship.

If the career progression is fairly straightforward and success comes, the basic salary of the next contract will be better and the bonuses will also bring more money, if you drive your car to the finish line regularly in good positions.

“Nowadays, the importance of bonuses can be even bigger than the basic salary. Even a world champion’s bonus share can be up to half of the earnings, if there have been a lot of wins in the season and the championship bonuses on top of that,” says Jouhki.

Then what about the earnings level? How many big deals have the rally men made?

Jooh too according to Finns, the biggest contract was signed when Tommi Mäkinen moved as a four-time world champion from Mitsubishi to Subaru for the 2002 and 2003 seasons.

Jouhki mentions the biggest contracts of all in the World Series from later times by Sébastien Ogier another agreement with Volkswagen and Sébastien Loeb third contract with Citroën.

“I would think that Loeb’s income during that contract period was at its best – with bonuses – ten million euros per year,” says Jouhki.

For example, a German star is also known from the past years Walter Röhrlin a plush contract with Audi and then the late Scot Colin McRae top deal with Ford.

Tommi Mäkinen’s road tests with Subaru were spot on.

About driving in addition to the future basic salary and bonuses, the drivers earn sponsorship income from their personal partners.

In this context, Jouhki reveals something that speaks volumes for the defending world champion Kalle Rovanperän22, of current popularity and appeal.

Kalle’s personal sponsorship income is currently clearly bigger than my drivers – Tommi Mäkinen and Juha Kankkunen including – was at any point. And inflation is taken into account here.”

Jouhki’s statement is interesting to the extent that during the golden years of Kankkunen and Tommi Mäkinen, the tobacco industry, which was known to pay a lot of money, was still active in the rally sponsor money market.

“ Kalle’s sponsorship income is currently clearly bigger than Tommi Mäkinen or Juha Kankkune had at any point.

Jouhki estimates that the best-earning rally drivers at the moment are the Belgian Hyundai driver Thierry Neuvillethe Estonian star who moved to M-Sport-Ford Ott Tänak and defending world champion Rovanperä driving a Toyota – but not necessarily in this exact order.

Jooh too in any case, it is clear that today’s drivers are not up to the top jobs of Loeb’s past years.

“It’s hard to say exactly what Neuville earns, but it could perhaps be about half of what Loeb used to earn,” Jouhki estimated.

In the past, it was often customary for the number one driver to pay the salary of the second driver, i.e. the kart driver, but according to Jouhki, nowadays it is generally the case that the kart driver has a separate contract with the team.

Jouhki has become familiar with Juha Kankkunen, Tommi Mäkinen, Harri Rovanperen, Toni Gardemeister, Mikko Hirvonen, Jari-Matti LatvalaKalle Rovanperän and Teemu Suninen as a manager.

He is still a familiar sight in rallies and still manages the careers of Kalle Rovanperä and Suninen.