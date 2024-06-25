Tuesday, June 25, 2024
June 25, 2024
Rally | A real surprise commission for Kalle Rovanpera
Rovanperä is heading to Poland for the weekend.

Rally two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperen there was a change in the weekend plans with a real quick schedule.

Toyota team mate Sébastien Ogier was injured in a head-on crash during the scoring of the Polish rally and has to miss the weekend’s race.

Toyota applied for a change permit for Rovanpera, and it was granted by the international automobile association FIA.

Therefore, Rovanperä and the map reader Jonne Halttunen are hanging out in Poland on the weekend. The duo will only drive part of the World Series this season, and they were not originally scheduled to be seen in Poland.

Rovanperä and Halttunen have raced to win the Kenya rally this season. The duo has 36 points, which is the seventh place in the World Series.

Ogier and his map reader Vincent Landais were on the move in a civilian car, as is customary in notation. The note ended in a head-on collision with a civilian car.

