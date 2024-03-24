Rally | A rally car skidded off the road among spectators in Hungary – several fatalities

There was a serious rally accident in Hungary.

Four one person has died in a rally accident in Hungary on Sunday afternoon, reports Hungarian RTL.

A rally car went off the road and crashed into the spectators at the Esztergom-Nyerges rally in the northern parts of Hungary. The authorities could not yet say why the driver lost control of his car.

RTL's on the website the published video shows how the car escapes from the driver's control, spins and runs off the road.

According to RTL, eight people were also injured in the accident, one of which was a child. According to RTL, the child was seriously injured. The injured people were transported to the hospital.

There has been no information from the scene as to whether all the victims were spectators, or whether the driver and co-driver lost their lives in the accident.

The race ended immediately after the accident.

The accident happened between the towns of Lábatlan and Bajót. According to RTL, eight ambulances and four rescue helicopters arrived at the scene.