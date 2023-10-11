Rally | A rally car plunged off the road, a spectator died

The Tour de Course rally to be organized in Korskika has been suspended due to an accident that claimed a fatality.

Corsica a shocking accident happened in the Tour de Corse rally organized on the island on Tuesday.

The pair of drivers drove off the track in the third special stage of the race. As a result of the crash, one person died and two were injured.

French magazine L’Equipe the spectator who lost his life was a 71-year-old man. The persons injured in the situation were 70- and 73-year-old men.

The 70-year-old was flown by helicopter to Ajaccio for hospital treatment, and the 73-year-old, who suffered fractures, was taken to the Porto-Vecchio hospital.

The car’s driver and co-driver were not injured in the crash.

Competitive has been interrupted due to an accident. Wednesday’s special exams have also been cancelled.

“The race organization has declared a day of mourning out of respect for the victims and their families,” the race organizers announced on their website.

The Tour de Corse is raced with historic class cars.