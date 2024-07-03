Rally | A hard blow to the World Rally Championship? Worrying information leaked out about Hyundai’s continuation

Rally|The World Rally Championship may find itself in an even worse predicament.

South Korean the car manufacturer Hyundai is organizing its sports activities to a new faith, says Autosport magazine.

According to Autosport, Hyundai plans to join the Hypercar class of the WEC racing series in the next few years. According to Autosport, Hyundai’s intentions regarding the WEC series mean that the brand’s future in the World Rally Championship is unclear.

Hyundai and the Japanese giant Toyota are currently the only car manufacturers that have a factory team in the main class of the World Rally Championship. In addition, the main class of the World Series has the M-Sport team driving Fords and supported by Ford.

Hyundai’s a possible withdrawal would be a severe blow to the World Rally Championship. For a long time, more car manufacturers have been looking to join the World Series, and Hyundai’s departure would not be at all flattering for the series.

According to information from Autosport, Hyundai could be ready to compete in the WEC series as early as 2026. In 2026, the main class of the World Rally Championship will be contested for the last season with Rally1 hybrid cars according to the current rules.

Hyundai Head of Motorsport Cyril Abiteboul, 46, has not confirmed that Hyundai will develop a Hypercar driver for the WEC series, according to Autosport. However, French Abiteboul has admitted that the brand is “exploring different racing categories”.

According to Abiteboul, Hyundai will announce its plans for the World Rally Championship “in due course, when the time is right”. According to Autosport, that announcement can be expected as early as next fall.

Autosport according to the rumors about Hyundai’s departure from the World Rally Championship have already started.

Hyundai boss Cyril Abiteboul (left) is next to Esapekka Lappi, the driver of the brand’s World Rally Team.

There are Finnish drivers currently competing in Hyundai’s factory garage Esapekka Lappi33, and his 43-year-old co-driver Janne Ferm. They are driving part-time in the World Series this season, so they don’t compete in all the World Cup races.