Monday, March 13, 2023
Rally | A flat tire took the victory from Mikko Heikkilä, Kalle Rovanperä consoled

March 13, 2023
in World Europe
Rally | A flat tire took the victory from Mikko Heikkilä, Kalle Rovanperä consoled

Mikko Heikkilä was unlucky in the rally EC series competition in Portugal.

12.3. 22:31

Finnish Mikko Heikkilän bad luck in the European rally series competition in Portugal even got the world champion Kalle Rovanperän to improve.

Heikkilä, driving a Skoda, was close to winning the race only about five kilometers before the finish line of the last special stage, but then the worst happened. Heikkilä’s tire burst and the man had to change the tire.

Almost three minutes were wasted in the adjustment. Heikkilän fell to eighth place in the final results.

The 31-year-old wheel-turner described the turn as heartbreaking.

“I feel sorry for my background troops. This was not the end of the race that we would have liked. This is what a rally is. We will come back even stronger”, Mikkola wrote on Twitter.

The comment field of Heikkilä’s tweet was quickly filled with cheering messages. One of the cheerleaders was Rovanperä.

“The rally is crap even at its best,” Rovanperä pointed out.

European Championship season the victory of the opening race was fueled by a New Zealander Hayden Paddon. Mads Østberg was another.

Heikkilä won the main class championship of the rally SM series last year.


