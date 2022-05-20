Rally | A devastating special stage scrapped cars at the World Rally Championship in Portugal: “A flat tire could have come in 150 different places”

Kalle Rovanperä is fourth in Portugal, 9.9 seconds behind Toyota’s Elfyn Evans, who are leading the race.

Rally Leading the World Series Kalle Rovanperä rose to third place in the sixth special stage of the Portuguese World Rally Championship, which was fatal for many drivers.

Rovanperä, who was the first to shoot for the gravel sections on Friday, was sure to gas the finish line with a 19.33-kilometer drive and missed a Toyota teammate who drove the ground. Elfyn from Evans 8.8 seconds.

Evans leads the rally by 18.7 seconds to Rovanpera. Hyundai from Belgium Thierry Neuville is second 5.8 seconds away from Wales.

“The start of the leg was drastic. Going was like in Turkey, and driving was not nice, ”Rovanperä said on the World Series website.

Many drivers were in trouble on rocky roads. Third was Toyota Sebastien Ogier and the fifth driven Hyundai Ott Tänak suffered tire breaks and fell far from the tip to places 10 and 11.

Even today, the difference to the top of Rovanperä’s hocks is 1.53.9 seconds. Ogier has been more than two minutes away from Evans.

Also an Irish Irish driver Craig Breen arrived at the finish with a broken tire and dropped from sixth to eighth.

“This special exam was completely destroyed. A puncture could have come in about 150 different places because there are boulders everywhere. Driving is a lottery game, ”Breen said.

Nine times world champion Sebastien Loeb had to suspend the competition already in the fifth special stage.

Loeb, 48, knocked his car into the fence on the side of the road at the first bend of the special stage and was unable to continue his journey.

Three more special stages will be run on Friday. The rally ends on Sunday.