Rally | A bad joke ruined Hyundai’s cunning plan in the World Rally Championship

Hyundai’s tactics ended in the Swedish World Rally in a completely different way than the team planned.

Rally stable made a cold decision in the second World Cup race of the season driven on snowy roads, which was won by M-Sport’s overtaking Ford Ott Tänak.

Hyundai deliberately took it to the driver To Craig Breen A 10-second time penalty before the Power Stage clip that ended the race. The trick was easily accomplished: Breen deliberately arrived late for the break.

I saw the driver of the stable Thierry Neuville rose from third place to second just in front of Breen before the Power Stage, where they raced for additional points in the World Series.

Neuville, who is driving for the world championship, is gassing up the Hyundai for a full World Series, Breen is not.

Before Neuville, who started the journey with Breen, broke the bank on the Power Stage. Because of the fooling around, the man probably lost the quick victory and fell to third behind Breen in the final results of the rally.

The twists and turns in the final moments amused C More’s expert Jari Ketomaata. The man stared at what he saw for quite a long time.

“Oh my God! Heh, heh” Ketomaa laughed sweetly.

Just moments after Breen finished, C More’s broadcast showed Neuville beaming. The Belgian applauded the result, judging from his expression, mostly out of politeness.

Right after, the pictures showed Hyundai’s team of twenty people, clapping their hands together in chorus for the end result of the cunning tactics. The crowd looked more in disbelief than happy.

“Try to calculate all possible scenarios and do everything as well as you can…but yes Breen deserved this. Guess what the ending is! First, forcefully take 10 seconds (time penalty) and know how bad it feels. And hey, then the guy doesn’t keep his promise to drive well”, commented Ketomaa.

Breen didn’t know until recently that he finished second in the rally. When the Irishman, sitting in his car, heard about it from the WRC interviewer, he turned his head slightly to the side and grimaced.

“This wasn’t our plan, but I didn’t know what happened. Anyway, the weekend was great. It’s great to get on the podium,” Breen said at the finish.

Thierry Neuville praised the speed characteristics of his car.

Neuville didn’t start commenting deeply on the unfortunate turn of events for him, at least not recently.

“It was not a good shot. I was a little scared when braking and I was careful not to try too hard,” said Neuville, who praised the speed of his car over the weekend.