Rally | A 35-year-old man died in a rally race in the Swedish championship series

The rally accident happened on Saturday north of Tyringe, part of Hässleholm municipality.

Swedish In the rally race of the championship series, there was a fatal crash on Saturday, reports a Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The accident happened in a corner on the seventh special stage. Newspapers Norra Skåne and Kristianstadsbladet they say that the speed was high at the time of the exit.

The matter was confirmed to the press by the competition director CG Wilke.

The crew of the car, a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, were transported from the accident scene by ambulance to the hospital, where the 35-year-old man died.

Rally series on the website it is said that the dead man was the driver of the car.

“This is horrible. The Swedish rally community is sad”, the president of the Swedish Motor Sports Association Roger Engstrom says.

“Our thoughts are with the closest family and friends, but also with the team and staff who were there during this terrible situation.”

According to media reports, both men involved in the accident are from central Sweden.

Swedish police tells that he has launched a preliminary investigation to find out the circumstances under which the accident occurred. The police do not suspect anyone of a crime.

The Snapphanerally run around Hässleholm was stopped immediately after the accident.