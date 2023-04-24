Kris Meeke returns to racing in rallies and will do so with two very specific intentions. A more personal one, namely that of returning to racing in the category he loves most after several seasons away from the rallies that count, while the other aim is even more noble, and is linked to Craig Breen.

The tragic death of the 33-year-old Waterford native, which occurred on April 13 due to an accident while he was intent on preparing for the Rally of Croatia, left a seat vacant in one of the two Hyundai i20 N Rally2s, the one on which Craig was intent on participate in the Portuguese Rally Championship.

To honor Breen’s memory, Hyundai Portugal has decided to entrust its car to Kris Meeke, the one with which the Irishman had managed to win the opening event of the championship.

“When I got the invite I was a little skeptical. It all seemed too fast, all too close to a friend dying,” said Meeke. “It’s not a decision I made lightly. First of all I accepted because I want to race in rallies, but I also decided thinking about what Craig would have told me, and I know he would have told me to accept. And this is it the way I will try to honor him. I will continue to compete like he did, to win and enjoy the ride.”

Meeke’s debut with the Hyundai Portugal team will already take place this weekend, as the Northern Irishman will race at the Rali Terras d’Aboboreira. The following appointment will be the Rally of Portugal, which is also part of the Portuguese national championship.

As we write, Meeke is already busy reconnoitering his first race which he will contest this weekend, thus returning to racing in rallies after a year. In fact, in 2022 he raced at the Qatar International Rally at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo flanked by Chris Patterson.

Over the last few years, Meeke has taken part in numerous development tests behind the wheel of the new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 that is racing in the WRC, semi-officially fielded by the TokSport team. It should also be remembered how Meeke was able to create a bond with Craig Breen, having been his teammate from 2016 to 2018 in Citroen Racing.