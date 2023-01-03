The old king who doesn’t want to give up his throne to the new one that is advancing: a scenario that we have seen a thousand times in sport (we had one last case with the fantastic World Cup final between Leo Messi’s Argentina and Kylian Mbappé’s France) . Even Formula 1 is no exception and they have occurred in its history generational clashes between two champions who – as such – smelled danger and growled at each other. It happened with Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, with Schumacher himself and Fernando Alonso, with the Spaniard and Lewis Hamilton (although Nando he was only 26 at the time) and it also happened between the Mercedes driver and Max Verstappen. Logical clashes and mathematical encounters between a descending parabola and a growing one. Until when, however, can we hope to see the Verstappen-Hamilton duel again (with perhaps the addition of Charles Leclerc)? Sportingly speaking, Sir Lewis still looks polished, but his identity card never lies and in a few days he will turn 38.

The age factor is what drives Ralf Schumacher to give Hamilton fewer and fewer championship chances, despite acknowledging the Mercedes driver’s still very high level of driving: “Max and Lewis are still the most complete riders in the paddock. However, Lewis has already had a tough fight with George Russell within the team. Max, on the other hand, only had it with Sergio Perez briefly at the start of the season“, these are his words to his compatriots Sports1. “One thing is certain: Max is near his prime and will be able to maintain it for a long time thanks to his age. Lewis has to do more to be on the edgemust fight harder“.

In recent days, Schumacher has also supported the candidacy of his nephew Mick – new reserve in Brackley – as a possible replacement for Hamilton in the future. If Mercedes doesn’t give him the car to win, who knows, it will be the old ruler who will try to reign in another team.