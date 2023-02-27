Ralf Seuntjens (33) is a footballer again. Because that’s how it feels, even if it’s only two training sessions a week at Sparta. The footballer, who has recovered from lymphoma, still has a long way to go, but hopes to play at least one serious game for his son and dares to dream of his Japanese adventure again.
Tim Reedijk
