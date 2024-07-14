Ralf Schumacher reveals his homosexuality

With a post at sunset hugging his comrade Etiennethe former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher wanted to reveal his homosexuality to his followers. “The best thing in life is to have the right partner by your side to share everything with.“: she explained in the caption accompanying the beautiful image.

Ralf Schumacher’s coming out immediately found thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in support of his decision to make his sexual orientation public in a world, like that of motorsport, where it is rare to hear of drivers who have openly declared their homosexuality. In the 70s there was the story of Mike Beuttler (in F1 from 1971 to 1973), while in more recent times former Le Mans 24 Hours winner Danny Watts, Abbie Eaton and Sarah Moore (both W Series participants) and Richard Moore, former Britcar Endurance driver and founder of the association for the protection of inclusivity in motorsport, Racing Pride, have come out.

Ralf Schumacher’s Career and Life

In Formula 1 Ralf Schumacher – Michael’s younger brother – He raced for Jordan, Williams and Toyota, for a total of 182 Grand Prix, with 6 victories, 6 pole positions and a total of 27 podiums.

Ralf was married to Cora Brinkmann from 2001 to 2015, and is the father of David Schumacher, winner of an F3 race in 2021 and currently competing in the German GT championship.