In the panorama of manufacturers participating in the 2021 world championship, only one team finished the season without winning any points: the Haas. The US team, thanks to a car decidedly behind on technical developments even in comparison to its direct rivals, has almost always occupied the last row of the starting grid, always ending out of the top-10 in the race and paying abysmal gaps even from the drivers in battle. for the points area.

In addition, there are the performances of the newcomer Nikita Mazepin, often contested by other drivers for maneuvers at the limit or even dangerous, both in practice and during the race. The Russian, promoted to Formula 1 after having a good season in Formula 2, was unable to convince the ‘critics’, starting with the uncle of his teammate Mick Schumacher, Ralf.

Michael’s brother did not in fact spend sweet words towards the 22-year-old, so much so as to ‘advise’ him to evaluate the continuation of his career away from the Circus: “Undoubtedly – said the German a Sky Sports F1 – Mazepin was a good driver in Formula 2. This year, however, he failed to develop his driving style properly, and it is the case that he devotes himself to something else“. The hope, therefore, is that his grandson will be able to continue his growth process in F1 flanked by a more experienced driver than the Muscovite, perhaps on the occasion of a 2022 world championship which, with the expected regulatory changes, will be able to provide a valuable assist to Haas. to fill the gap on the track from the other teams.