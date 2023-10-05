Unchanged trust

“When I no longer believe in the project, that will probably be the time when I will have to leave. But at the moment this is absolutely not the case.” With these words Charles Leclerc he recently ruled out any imminent possibility of saying goodbye to Ferrari. The Monegasque has never stopped swearing loyalty to the redhead and even more so it would make no sense for him to stop doing so now that the Cavallino stable seems to have finally embarked on a path of growth. The reds are back in full contention to confirm second place in the Constructors’ standings and the feeling is that, from a future perspective, this Ferrari could represent one of the few credible threats to Red Bull’s hegemony.

However, the growth in performance of the reds in the last races following the summer break also coincided with a clear leap forward in performance by Carlos Sainz. The Iberian reached the podium in Monza and took the unforgettable victory in Singapore, managing to overshadow Leclerc, perhaps for the first time since the Monegasque became a regular driver for Ferrari. The confrontation between the two is far from over and at the moment seems to be moving forward in the name of mutual esteem and respect. However, several commentators believe that it is time for the talent of the Principality to realize a definitive leap in quality.

No more mistakes

The former German pilotor Ralf Schumachertoday a commentator for German TV Sky Deutschlandhe told the site formel1.de how in his opinion Leclerc is now facing a fundamental moment for the continuation of his career: “Leclerc now finds himself at a crossroads – commented Schumacher – and must look at himself in the mirror objectively. There’s no point in being a great talent, very fast, trying to change the situation for the better but then making all these mistakes. Sainz is more balanced – added the former Williams – He’s not as talented as Leclerc, I’m pretty sure, but he’s more versatile and is better overall at the moment“.

Another former driver, the Spaniard Roldán Rodríguez, also agreed with Ralf Schumacher’s opinion. “99.9% of the pilots at the moment would like to be Carlos Sainz – he declared to DAZN the former GP2 driver – he is a Ferrari driver and is giving Charles Leclerc a hard time, a driver who has always won wherever he has competed”.