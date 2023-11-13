Ferrari, we still need time

When you change the top position in a team, you expect results to come immediately. Formula 1, however, doesn’t work like other sports. Here time is accelerated on the track and at the same time slowed down in the factory: it takes weeks to produce a single piece, a few years to get a top engineer to work in the Factory, let alone find the key and change the face of a team.

Many, however, think more with their hearts than with their heads, and this is how Frederic arrived Vasseur it was seen as the panacea for every evil in Ferrari. Much (if not too much) blame was placed on former team principal Mattia Binotto and it was expected that the car’s problems would be resolved by magic with the Frenchman. Problems which, however, continued to exist, first of all because the SF-23 is a machine created before Vasseur, and then because it is necessary to intervene on the men and on procedures that have been codified for years.

Ralph Schumacher believes that this approach is incorrect: for the German, Ferrari needs to follow a solid project, without despairing over a victory that doesn’t come immediately, remembering that even Ferrari’s last golden cycle, which had his brother Michael as protagonist, required years to become successful.

Schumacher’s words

“Mercedes was very slow in Brazil. Toto Wolff was almost shocked at the journalists’ microphones. They had high hopes in Brazil and the disappointment was evident. This is why I fear that Mercedes is not out of the woods yet, and this worries Wolff“, we read in his editorial for Sky Sports Germany. “Mercedes’ weakness was actually an opportunity for Ferrari in the fight for second place in the constructors’ championship. But the Red team didn’t have a good weekend either. Fred Vasseur cannot transform the entire company in six or seven months. Michael, Ross Brawn and Jean Todt also took a few years. With Ferrari you have to be patient“.