The world title won by Max Verstappen has aroused strong controversy in the world of Formula 1 for how the Dutchman’s success was configured. The same Mercedes, defeated from the Abu Dhabi track – where, until the last lap, he had the drivers’ championship almost in his pocket – has in fact resorted to FIA for the controversial decisions taken by Race Direction, with the requests both rejected to the sender a few hours before the checkered flag.

Now, waiting to know if the German team will proceed with the appeal request – the deadline for filing it at the Federation Court is set for 20:00 on December 16 – one of the most discussed and popular topics by the media and fans is focuses precisely on the moves of the Race Direction and of Michael Masi, and not only with regard to the episodes of the last Abu Dhabi GP. Even before that, in particular from the Brazilian GP onwards, events occurred at every weekend that attracted the attention of the stewards, with the choices of the latter sparking strong disputes between the teams and the team principals involved, with a consequent competitive tension ever greater and oppressive.

In this respect, a former driver of the caliber of Ralf Schumacher, brother of Michael and winner of 6 races in Formula 1. Interviewed by Sky Deutschland, the 46-year-old lashed out at the FIA, believing it to be the main culprit of the controversies generated in the second half of the championship: “If you analyze the decisions made during this season – analyzed Mick Schumacher’s uncle – it can be said that the FIA ​​is the big loser this year. The chaos started in Brazil, and went on until the last race. Then, in Abu Dhabi, Wolff told Masi over the radio that what was happening was not right, and that the race should be stopped with one lap to spare. Actually, he wanted to make sure the last lap didn’t matter. Of course you try them all, but Max and his team did incredibly well in an exciting race, winning at the restart. I’m sorry about the Mercedes – he concluded – but I think it leaves a bitter aftertaste when you try to win a world championship like that ”.