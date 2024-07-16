by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ralf’s Coming Out and His Son’s Support

Ralf’s decision has provoked many reactions in the last few days Schumacher to externalize her sexuality and her love affair with her partner Etienne. A decision that has gathered thousands of consents and comments, and among these is that of her son David, who has supported 100% the coming out of the father.

The words of David Schumacher

“I’m so happy that you’ve finally found someone who makes you feel really comfortable and safe.“, this is David’s comment. “It doesn’t matter if you’re with a man or a woman. I support you 100%, Dadand I wish you all the best! Congratulations“. Mature words, which silence those who feel they have the right/duty to judge the father-son relationship from a social network.

Ralf’s thanks

Ralf himself posted a post to thank all the people who showered him with affection after his coming out: “Thank you for the many compliments and comments. We are very happy and thank you all“.

The love from F1

The former German driver has also received public support from Mercedes, McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Damon’s Hillhis teammate at Jordan, with whom he also had some disagreements on the track: “I’ve never been friends with Ralf, but I’m glad he’s happy. Honestly, we tease each other about sexuality. It’s not a choice. Either you are or you’re not, one way or another, as long as there’s love and respect, it’s okay.“, this is the comment of the 1996 world champion.