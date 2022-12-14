In home Ferrari the collective hope is that the arrival of Frederic Vasseur acting again team principal can give the necessary boost to the little horse to be able to recover, and return to the top after a few seasons full of disappointments. In summary, this will be the primary objective for the French manager in view of 2023, but the same engineer will have to manage another rather ‘hot’ field: that relating to pilots. That, at least, is the thinking of Ralf Schumacherbrother of a Maranello legend like Michael and now a reporter for Sky Deutschland. The first problem, according to him, will be that relating to the risk of an internal conflict between Sainz and Leclerc, mainly linked to the different preferences of Binotto and Vasseur towards the two Ferrari drivers. For the former team principal, according to Schumacher, the one towards whom there were more ‘sympathies’ was Sainz, also thanks to some conflicts that had arisen with Leclerc: “Binotto was more of a fan of Carlos Sainzwhich brought him to Ferrari – commented – And Leclerc suffered a bit“.

Now, however, the Monegasque will again have Vasseur as team principal, the same one who launched him in Formula 1 with Sauber and which allowed him to quickly join Ferrari. However, for the number 16 it will not be all rosy as many believe. The latter, in fact, has as a manager Nicolas Todtson of another former Ferrari team principal like Jean Todt and who cannot be considered a ‘friend’ in all respects of compatriot Vasseur, with whom there were tensions in times prior to their work in the Circus: “They were partners in ART Grand Prix, but they broke up. Now it will be interesting to see how they work together“.

Still on the subject of Sauber, now known as Alfa Romeo, the Swiss team is finally preparing to lay the foundations for the new partnership with theAudiwhich will start from 2026. For this reason, the new CEO is the now ex McLaren Andreas Seidla figure in whom Schumacher believes a lot also for a possible return to F1 of his nephew Mickwithout stating it directly: “Audi is not set up in such a way that they want everything to be German – added the winner of 6 GPs in his career – and now they have time to fix everything before 2026. I’m curious to see what ideas Andreas has for the riders: Guanyu Zhou sits more or less firmly in his seat and also carries a lot of money with him, which until 2026 is not indifferent to Sauber. Valtteri Bottasinstead, may not stay long“.