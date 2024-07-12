Market still on

As Formula 1 nears the end of the first half of the 2024 world championship, the driver market has already developed with several announcements on contract renewals or official announcements regarding those who will move to other teams, all while there are still other drivers looking for new agreements. Among the latter is Carlos Sainzalready certain that his adventure with Ferrari will end at the end of the year but who has not yet announced the start of a new adventure elsewhere.

Ralf Schumacher’s opinion

At present, the Spaniard has stressed on several occasions that he no longer wants to express his opinion on his future until he has signed with another team, even if the teams closest to hiring the #55 appear to be three: Williams, Alpine and Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026. Yet, among these teams, a fourth is added for a former driver like Ralph Schumacheralso considered by the latter as the most probable for the continuation of the Madrid native in the Circus: the Mercedes.

Sainz in Mercedes

Next year, in fact, Sainz will leave his place at Ferrari to Lewis Hamilton, with the Brackley team having not yet indicated who will inherit the seat of the seven-time Briton: “I see Sainz as the most likely option to be George Russell’s teammate in 2025 – Michael’s brother explained to Sky Germany – everyone thought he would go to Williams, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. The door is now open for him at Alpine, but he still sees a chance at Mercedes, because Toto Wolff indicated that the situation has changed again“.

Sainz also at 33%

Although the Mercedes team principal has indicated the recent winner of the Silverstone Sprint Race in F2, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and the dream that answers to the name of Max Verstappen as possible replacements for Hamilton, the Austrian manager has not closed the doors even to the current Ferrari driver. In the recent interview given to Sky Sports F1Wolff did not however commit himself on the favourite, including the Madrid native among the favourites: “They’re all at 33%.”