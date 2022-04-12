The Australian Grand Prix had generated great anticipation in the spectators to welcome the great return of Melbourne in Formula 1, but also to see a world champion at work as Sebastian Vettel. The German ofAston Martinwho had had to give up the first two races of the year for Covid-19, has in fact made his seasonal debut at Albert Park, with a return that, due to misfortunes or errors of various kinds, has unfortunately turned into a real and its own nightmare.

Already during PL1, the four-time world champion had had to raise the white flag due to a technical problem, then receiving a fine of 5600 euros for having completed a lap at the end of the session aboard a scooter at a time when the access to the track was not authorized. With the car available again for PL3, it was then an accident that excluded him from testing, with the car not repaired in time to sign a valid lap for the passage into Q2. Moreover, in an attempt to accelerate the times in qualifying, the number 5 had exceeded the speed limits in the pit lane, receiving another sanction of 600 euros. A weekend to forget that finally ended with the race, which also ended prematurely due to a second accident.

“It’s all gone so bad you almost feel sorry for him – admitted the former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher in a statement reported by f1-insider.com – now the important thing is that Seb gets back his pace and confidence. However, I realize that it is not easy for him to start again from here and in these specific conditions “. Not surprisingly, regardless of what happened in Australia, Aston Martin is today the only team still at 0 points in the constructors’ standings: in addition to Vettel, in the previous races in Sakhir and Gedda both Stroll and Hülkenberg have never managed to reach the top-10, contrary to the feat accomplished by Alex Albon in Australia, 10th with Williams after a strategy singular to say the least characterized by the tire change on the penultimate lap.