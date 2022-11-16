The 2023 championship has its own complete and official roster of drivers for each team: should there be no missteps with Logan Sargeant in Williams to obtain the Superlicence, the last team that had yet to announce its line-up was the Haas, who did so by introducing Nico Hülkenberg for the upcoming season. However, with the reconfirmation of Kevin Magnussen, the US team has thus materialized the divorce from Mick Schumacherwho will then leave Formula 1 for another yet unknown destination.

On the eve of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, an experience characterized by the overall conquest of 12 points ended for the 23-year-old German, most of which obtained at the end of an applause performance in Austria, where he finished 6th. In any case, the separation between Schumacher and Haas was in the air, especially after the complaints never kept hidden by the team principal Günter Steiner on the mistakes of his now former driver during this season.

Criticisms that for the uncle of number 47, Ralf Schumacherdemonstrate an exclusively personal choice adopted by the manager from Bolzano, as stated on the microphones of Sky Deutschland: “I think the interaction in the team and the openness of Steiner – commented Michael’s brother ironically – it wasn’t exactly positive. Mick has proven he has potential, but whatever the team or Steiner did they were never satisfied. This behavior cannot have normal reasons, it has to be something personal. I think Steiner can’t handle the fact that someone else is the center of attention. He is very, very happy to be the one on the front line. Mick was under constant pressure not to make mistakes or else he wouldn’t be able to continue working for Haas. When you’re under this kind of pressure, you can’t drive freely.”