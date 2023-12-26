Ralf Schumacher on his brother Michael: “Nothing is the same as before. Life is unfair sometimes”

Eleven years have passed since that cursed December 29, 2012, the day of the tragic accident that Michael Schumacher suffered in the French ski resort of Meribel. The former Ferrari driver (seven-time Formula 1 world champion, 5 with the Ferrari and 2 with Benetton) was injured after hitting his head.

Ralf Schumacher, Schumi's brother, in an interview with 'Bild' tells how he has experienced the situation all this time. “Life is sometimes very unfair. Michael was very lucky throughout his life, then there was this tragic accident,” says the former F1 driver (eleven seasons between Jordan, Williams and Toyota with two fourth places in the final standings and six GPs won). “Medicine made it possible to do something. However, nothing is as it once was. I miss my brother a lot“

“Michael wasn't just my brother. When we were kids, he was also my coach and mentor. He literally taught me everything about kart racing. There may be an age difference of almost seven years, but he has always been by my side. We raced together, we practiced overtaking and everything that matters in motorsport. He passed on to me all the teachings that he learned. I had the honor of learning from one of the greatest. That day in Meribel, destiny was lurking and changed our family forever. That experience left a mark on me and even more so with his children.”the words of Ralf Schumacher, one of the very few people allowed to visit Michael in the house in Gland overlooking Lake Geneva, Switzerland.

Schumacher, Jean Todt's recent words about Michael

In recent days the former Ferrari team principal and former FIA President, Jean Todt, had spoken about Schumacher: “What if I miss Michael? I can't say I miss it. I shared many moments with him and I am honored to be able to do so again – the words of the French manager to L'Equipe -. I don't miss him because, in the end, he's there.”

“He is no longer the Michael of before, the one everyone remembers from his Formula 1 days: today he is different and is magnificently supported by his wife and children who protect him – Todt's words -. His life is different and I have the privilege of being able to share some moments with him. That's all there is to say,” Jean Todt explained.

