The weekend that is taking place in Saudi Arabia will inevitably leave a long trail of controversy. F1 first accepting the rich sponsorship of Aramco – the state oil company of Saudi Arabia – and then the entry into the calendar of the city circuit of Jeddah has made a pact with the Saudi reality that in the last few hours has presented the ‘bill’ to level of values ​​and principles. The race weekend has already been shaken by a missile attack, but the Grand Prix seems destined to continue regularly also because the teams and drivers do not seem to have been given much choice. Not rushing would mean the risk of encountering serious difficulties in leaving Saudi Arabia.

Who has already decided to give a signal ‘abandoning the ship’ is the former pilot now a commentator Ralf Schumacher. The German, leading face of Sky Deutschlandhe has declared: “There is the pandemic, the war in Europe and now a missile 20 kilometers from here. There is nothing normal and fun anymore “, the words of Ralf Schumacher, who will not be the only one to leave the paddock in Jeddah given that the German broadcaster should have also given the okay to other members of the crew to return to Germany. “If it’s really an attack I wonder what we’re still doing here. We should all pack up and leave. I am an expert in F1, not in business or politics, and certainly the Circus here has to deal with enormous pressure. I have a clear opinion on this and have made my decision. But of course everyone is free to behave as he prefers ” added the former color bearer of Jordan, Williams and Toyota.