The ‘saga’ of Oscar Piastri, exploded loudly at the beginning of the summer break thanks to the resounding refusal expressed by the Australian driver to drive for the Alpine as a starter driver in the next season, he also holds the stage at the turn of August. The choice of the 2021 F2 champion, who made an ‘under the bench’ agreement with McLaren by signing a pre-agreement to replace Daniel Ricciardo, in fact split public opinion in two. On the one hand there are those who support Otmar SzafnauerAlpine team principal, furious with the person concerned who, after having received help and funding from the Renault group for years, decided to slam the door in the face of those who had brought him to the doors of F1.

On the other side, however, there are those who consider Piastri’s behavior legitimate. According to this line of thinking, the young Melbourne talent has legitimately tried to protect itself, together with his manager Mark Webber, from the risk of remaining on the sidelines of F1 for another season. To marry this version there is also the former German driver Ralf Schumacher, today TV commentator Sky Germany. According to the former color bearer of Jordan, Williams and Toyota, in factit was Alpine that let Piastri slip out of the handsnot thinking of a plan B in the event that Fernando Alonso had decided not to renew with the team, a situation which then promptly occurred.

“Oscar Piastri did everything right – Schumacher told Sky – now we can only hope that the bad loser, in this case Alpine, doesn’t put obstacles in the boy’s way. Piastri was with them, they had everything in their hands. They just had to get him a contract. I am sorry. Otmar [Szafnauer] I like him, but he will be disappointed with his own work and the fact that he did not expect what happened with Alonso and did not have a plan B. This is the embarrassing thing about the whole saga“.

According to Ralf, the perception transmitted by the team to Piastri himself also weighed. In fact, the French team did not intend to put the Australian in the car, preferring turn it on loan to Williams. An attitude that could have definitively pushed the 21-year-old from Melbourne to agree in parallel with McLaren. “He won Formula 3 in his first year and also Formula 2. What was he supposed to wait? I would have done the same if I had been offered a job – concluded Schumacher – one thing was clear: Alpine was initially not interested in putting Piastri in the car early next year. They wanted to place it somewhere else for a year or two. Alpine had the option, but it was not exercised because they did not expect Fernando Alonso to leave “.