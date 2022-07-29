In the last weeks Ralf Schumacher, current commentator for Sky Germany and former Formula 1 driver, he was not at all tender with Ferrari, going so far as to describe the Maranello team as “the best ally of Red Bull“In the race for the world championship. The German is not afraid to express his thoughts and in doing so he is quite direct: “With the retirement of Leclerc and the victory of Verstappen, the world championship has taken a clear direction. At the beginning it was difficult to think of a driving error by Leclerc, even I had hypothesized a technical problem. But instead it was simply a corner entry at too high a speed, and he himself admitted the mistake. And such a thing cannot happen if you fight for the world championship ”.

For Michael Schumacher’s younger brother, behind Leclerc’s exit from the track there is the growing pressure of the last few weeks in the Red box: “The mistake was probably a consequence of the great internal pressure at Ferrari. And some people at Ferrari can’t handle this pressure, because the team keeps making mistakes on strategies. For example, Sainz was called back to the pits at a less than ideal moment in the race and the driver himself complained over the radio “. Ralf Schumacher finally ruled: “All this proves once again that, compared to Red Bull, Ferrari is no longer used to fighting for victory and making the right decisions. But in Hungary Ferrari is the favorite, given that the track should adapt better to the cars of Leclerc and Sainz ”.