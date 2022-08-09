The waltz of the drivers started at the end of July by Sebastian Vettel’s farewell to racing has not yet concerned the driver that the former Ferrari driver would have wanted as his replacement in Aston Martin: Mick Schumacher. The German has not signed any contracts for 2023, and certainly the results of 2022 are not helping him. Zero points weigh in the first part of the season, while Kevin Magnussen was already 15 after the first four races. Schumacher then redeemed himself between Silverstone and Red Bull Ring, but at Paul Ricard and Hungaroring he was still dry. Not the best way to start the August holidays, a period during which contracts are usually signed in view of the next season.

It should also be mentioned that Schumacher has hardly seen any updates on his VF-22 so far. From Spa onwards, another championship will start and the German has shown that he has at least the head and the maturity to go upstream and deserve a confirmation for next year. But in which team? There are three options: stay at Haas (but team principal Günther Steiner froze the renewal negotiations) or a transfer to Alpine or Alpha Romeo. The first would guarantee him a better competitiveness in the immediate future, the second could give him more proximity to the Ferrari environment.

According to Ralf Schumacherthere are positive scenarios for his grandson’s career: “I have to say that Mick got off to a very bad start. He got fewer results than Magnussen, but then it found its way at the right time“, These are the words reported by Motorsport-Total. “In Hungary he did a good job, we couldn’t expect much more. The Haas is a top-10 machine this year, that’s what Mick has done a couple of times. And I hope that it will also be confirmed when the updates arrive. If he gets another chance to show off, great. But the important thing is that it has an adequate seat“.