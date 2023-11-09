The Haas crisis and Hülkenberg’s state of mind

The 2023 season finale is turning into a real sporting nightmare for the Haaswhich with the recent growth of AlphaTauri seriously risks concluding the Constructors’ World Championship in 10th and last place in the standings. The constant placings outside the points zone, many of which are due to top-level problems such as excessive tire wear in the race (remained unresolved even after the new updates), are creating a tense climate within the team, even more so after the recent statements of Nico Hülkenberg. The German, who reached the finish line 12th in the Brazilian GP, ​​did not hide all his frustration with the performance of the new version of the VF23: “It’s not a clear step forward – he declared to the media – now we understand it and are aware of it”. With these words, Hülkenberg also urged his team to get to work on addressing their aerodynamic weaknesses, “otherwise next year we will race in a similar way”. A sentence, the latter, which for Haas should sound like an alarm bell about the future of its driver, who has nevertheless renewed the contract with the American team until 2024. This, at least, is the thought of a former Hülkenberg’s pilot and compatriot as Ralf Schumachertoday columnist for Sky Deutschland.

Looking to escape?

For Michael’s brother these are statements that underline all the disappointment of the 36-year-old, who seems to have almost regretted having renewed his contract: “The Haas update doesn’t seem to work, tire wear is incredibly high – he wrote in his column – Haas gave Hulkenberg the chance to return to Formula 1. That’s why I think it’s right and correct that he remained in the team. Hulkenberg also realizes that Haas he’s at a dead end with everything he does. The team is probably no longer up to date to be able to compete in current Formula 1. It’s a shame for him – he added – you get the sense that he is dealing with the situation openly and honestly, but perhaps he also hopes to be able to get out of it somehow. Her statements and her face speak clearly. I understand it because he also doesn’t have many years of career left ahead of him. He can still do it. He has experienced 200 Grands Prix and has never been on the podium. It’s clear he’s getting impatient“.

Schumacher’s suggestion

Remaining on the Haas theme, Schumacher then addressed some advice to the team’s top management, who should implement a different plan from that of constant investments aimed at replicating solutions implemented by other teams: “The dream of buying something here and there and then putting it together is difficult to achieve on your own – he concluded – but if you do it like Red Bull does, with a team partner, then it’s possible. However, Haas lacks team partners in this structure. It won’t work in the long run. If it re-presented itself as a junior team, then it would have the right to exist. But it’s clear that Haas needs a development partner if things continue like this.”