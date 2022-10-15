In the last two years Max Verstappen has become the benchmark of the entire Formula 1. The Dutchman, after dethroning Lewis Hamilton in the unforgettable final of the 2021 season, has confirmed himself in this championship, winning his second career title with four races to spare. end of the season, making up a gap that after three races was 46 points: no one, since assigning 25 points per victory, had never been able to do the same. The opinion of many is that the Verstappen-Red Bull duo will continue to battle for success in the coming years and that Milton Keynes’s # 1 is already on track to approach the records written over the years by the only two seven times world champions in F1 history: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Just the Kaiser’s brother, Ralf Schumacher, however, called for caution in comparing the 25-year-old phenomenon from Hasselt to the two most successful drivers in the history of sport. “Even though he’s only 25, I think it would be a little premature to think that it can reach the records of Lewis Hamilton and Michael – wrote Ralf Schumacher in an editorial for the site of Sky Deutschland – I assume Verstappen isn’t looking at that already either“. The former Williams driver, capable of winning six Grands Prix over the course of his career, however, explained that he did not want to diminish the qualities of the two-time world champion, considering him perfectly capable of replicating the pages of history written in the past. The discriminating factor, however, according to Ralf, remains the possibility of having a competitive car in your hands for many years.

“For his driving skills he can certainly do it, no doubt – said Schumacher – but we also know that the result in Formula 1 also depends on factors that the driver cannot always influence. What strikes me particularly about him is that in the past there have been strong riders who have dominated alongside their team. In comparison with his partner Sergio Perez, however, Verstappen makes the difference in an impressive way”He concluded.