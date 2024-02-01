One step away from the twist

The passage of is getting closer and closer Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari for the 2025 season. An operation that surprised many fans, especially due to the official announcement that could arrive within a few days of the presentation of the single-seaters for the 2024 world championship, even if there was no shortage of positive opinions on the possible transfer of the seven-time world champion to Maranello.

The best way to end your career

Among the various opinions there are also of Ralf Schumacherbrother of Michael who, with Ferrari, became world champion for five consecutive seasons from 2000 to 2004. Interviewed by Sky UKthe German commented positively on Hamilton's arrival in Maranello: “It can be a very good move – has explained – There are many drivers who wish they could end their career in the best possible way by winning in Ferrari, and he it's one of those“.

In Ferrari without 'imitating' Schumacher

Will Hamilton's possible arrival after two years of negative results in Mercedes be enough for the Briton to return to the top of the world championship from 2025? For Schumacher it is a complex question, although one issue is nevertheless very clear: “I don't know if he will become the number 1 driver in Ferrari – he continued – first of all I believe that the key element is Vasseur. I didn't talk to Lewis, but I don't think he intends to go to Ferrari because Michael did. I just believe that Ferrari is one of the best teams in the history of F1, especially for a driver like Lewis who achieved almost everything in his career, even if he was unlucky not to be an eight-time world champion. It's true that winning a title with Ferrari is special.”

Future hypotheses

Should Hamilton actually say goodbye to Mercedes, Schumacher finally also indicated what George Russell's new role could be, but also Sainz's possible future: “I think now in Mercedes Russell has the credentials to be a top pilot. I would see well too Sainz, although he will probably go to Audi“.