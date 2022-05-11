The situation between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton it closely remembers what Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso are experiencing: on the one hand a second ‘rampant’ guide, on the other the multi-title winner in difficulty in terms of classification; also the episodes in common, favorable to the youngest in this first part of the season. In this sense, the Miami race was sensational: Ocon and Russell started with hard tires and waited for the entry of a Safety Car, an opportunity that came after the accident between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly, with perfect timing. Result: they both bypassed their leaders while starting from the rear. Thanks to the US race, Russell moved up to 4-1 against the seven-time world champion as regards the balance sheet in the Grand Prix: it is true that without the two Safety Cars in Melbourne and Miami Sir Lewis would be ahead 3-2, but anyway Russell is keeping up with him at the pace level. And he was by no means taken for granted, considering the leap on a technical and mental level that requires the transition to a top team.

The trouble, for the seven-time world champion, is that his teammate can only grow in confidence and competitiveness. Ralf Schumachera driver who has breathed the Formula 1 paddock for 11 years, believes that Russell is putting Sir Lewis in crisis: “Hamilton is finding that Russell is of a very different caliber from that of Valtteri Bottas. He always encourages the people on the team, just like Hamilton. Now he is fishing in the same pond as his teammate“, Said the German a formel1.de. “It is clear that Russell is handling the situation better e I’m sure this bothers Lewis. Hamilton is selfish, like all drivers. And he’s having a really hard time in the car, he’s complaining a lot. He does it even when things are going well, let alone now“.