It is almost 10 years since the accident suffered by the German Michael Schumacher which still has him in a state of prostration and with total mystery about his health.

Ralf Schumacher spoke

Just now the one who decided to speak was his brother Ralf Schumacherwho first wanted to clarify how his relationship was with people close to Michael, such as his wife, Corinna.



“Today we are good friends with Corinna; “Our discussion phases, which some perceived as the ‘War of the Roses’, were left behind a long time ago,” said Ralf, also a former Formula One driver, in an interview with the German magazine Bunte.

Ralf clarified that despite being his brother, they have forced him to keep his distance from everything that surrounds Michael.

Of course, he clarified that his relationship with his nephews is good and that he is always there when they need him.

“When I see your children Gina-Maria and Mick, my heart smiles. If anyone in the family seeks my advice, I will be there. They go their own way, just like my son,” she said.

On the specific topic of his brother’s health, Ralf was cautious, but he uttered a melancholic phrase.

“Unfortunately, sometimes life isn’t fair. We have to accept it“, said.

Recently the Schumacher family lawyer, Felix Damm, He said there will be no “final report” on the former pilot’s medical condition.

On December 29, 2013, Schumacher hit his head while skiing with his family in the winter resort of Méribel, in the French Alps. Today Michael is 54 years old and his health situation is a mystery.

