Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher came out on Instagram with a photo of himself and his partner. “The best thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side to share everything with,” Schumacher, 49, wrote. The photo shows the two men from behind, looking out to sea. In a short time, thousands of people liked the post. One user wrote: “Ralf, if this is a trip, I have to say, respect.”

Ralf Schumacher is the brother of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher and was a successful racing driver himself. He took part in 180 Formula 1 races, winning six of them. Later he was involved in junior racing as a team boss and also supported the career of his son David (22 years old). Ralf Schumacher was married to Cora Schumacher, but the couple has been separated for many years.

The former Formula 1 driver has been a regular TV commentator for the pay broadcaster Sky in Germany since 2019. His fellow Sky commentators Sascha Roos and Peter Hardenacke responded to Schumacher’s Instagram post with a red heart emoji.