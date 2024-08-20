Back behind the wheel

In recent years, Ralf Schumacher had become accustomed to life as a TV commentator, becoming one of the reference commentators in the Formula 1 paddock and a familiar face for German viewers. Last weekend, however, the former Jordan, Williams and Toyota driver returned to don the helmet on a very special occasion. Ralf in fact took part successfully in the Prototype Cup Germany round, held on the Nürburgring track and won in a team with a very special companion: his son David.

Father-Son Team

The father-son duo raced under the banner of the US Racing team, founded by Ralf himself in 2015, winning both races on the program after also taking pole position. A very special weekend that marked Ralf Schumacher’s return to the wheel of a racing car after a 12-year absence. His last official participation in a race in fact dated back to 2012, when he closed his last season in the DTM.

“The most important work was done by David,” emphasized father Schumacher, paying tribute to his son who currently competes in the ADAC GT Masters championship. It is not yet clear whether the pair will compete in other races this season. The last event of the season is scheduled for September 6 to 8 on the Sachsenring track.