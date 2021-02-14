At the beginning of this year discussions were held about a cooperation until the end of the season. “I said, ‘I would like to come and work with you guys, but I can’t do it for four months. I’m not an interim coach,'” said Rangnick of the English Times. Chelsea instead reached an agreement with Thomas Tuchel, who made an outstanding start with the Blues.

In 2016, Rangnick almost ended up on the island. At that time he was in the running to succeed Roy Hodgson as national coach of the Three Lions. The decision was ultimately made against Rangnick and for Sam Allardyce. “‘Ralf, you would have been my candidate, but the others wanted an English coach as a role model for the next generation,'” Rangnick quoted the then association official Dan Ashworth and added: “In the end we know how it turned out.”

Allardyce resigned just two months later after betraying undercover reporters tricks to evade transfer rules and blaspheming predecessor Hodgson. “Big Sam” was followed by Gareth Southgate with the Three Lions, under whom the English play successful football again.