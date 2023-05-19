Schumacher from dream to dust

In the two years in Formula 1, Mick Schumacher he showed some lightning but also a lot of inconstancy. Few points brought home last year by the German in relation to those of his teammate in Haas Kevin Magnussen, author especially at the beginning of the season of sensational results. And so, Günther Steiner has preferred to bet on the experience of Nico Hülkenberg for 2023, leaving Schumacher free to join Mercedes as third driver.

future scenarios

Toto Wolff would like to restart the German from Williams, instead of a Logan Sargeant who is not convincing. However, one cannot expect too much from those who have less than ten races in Formula 1, such as the American or Nyck de Vries, another pilot already “dangerous”. The Dutchman himself was a surprise choice by AlphaTauri, which arrived after the excellent Monza 2022 Grand Prix under the impetus of his friend Max Verstappen and Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

After taking eighth place at Monza at the wheel of Williams, de Vries was convinced by Verstappen to call Marko to get the AlphaTauri seat: said and done, and another door closed for Schumacher.

Ralph’s words

The uncle of the Mercedes reserve revealed how team principal Franz Tost actually wanted Mick behind the wheel in 2023: “I have to say de Vries is a good driver, but I was surprised when Marko chose him. He knew he would need time, in F1 there are very few tests. Tost had in mind a completely different rider from de Vries, knows that a rider needs two or three years to grow, and the available rider was Mick. Then Marko arrived, and for one reason or another he made a different choice“, these are his words to formel1.de. “It almost seems that Marko has a personal problem with Mick with the name Schumacherotherwise I don’t understand why there weren’t even negotiations: we have to consider that Red Bull doesn’t have a very strong market in Germany, and having a Schumacher in the team would have brought benefits“.