Ralf had just returned from a trip to Disneyland last Friday, when his mother Betsie had to tell him the terrible news with a heavy heart. That on the farm where he has been several times a week for years, several people have been shot. That two people have died, and that two others are seriously injured in hospital. The news came as ‘a sledgehammer blow’, says his mother. “He has a mental disability, and then it is even more difficult to process it all.”