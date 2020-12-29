Six great stars of world football will star Champions, the documentary series Rakuten TV works on in collaboration with El Cañonazo Transmedia and that It has its premiere scheduled for summer 2021.

The original title will be composed of six episodes (each about thirty minutes) in which the players’ overcoming stories will be explored. The platform insists that the docu-series will arrive with the aim of dismantling prejudices around professional football and testifying that it is no longer exclusive to men.

The current protagonists of international football will travel to different countries to meet other historical players, as well as some of the young promises who will mark an era in the future.

Champions will thus be added to the sports catalog of Rakuten Stories and will be available for free in 43 countries in Europe.