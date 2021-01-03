Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh has resumed shooting for Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Meday’ after recovering from Corona virus. Rakulpreet Singh has shared a boomerang video on social media. Please tell that Ajay Devgan is directing and producing the film ‘Meday’.

Rakulpreet Singh has shared a boomerang video on the story of his Instagram account on Sunday. In which she is seen smiling and doing makeup in her vanity van. Rakulpreet Singh wrote with it, ‘Happy at work. # Mayday. ‘



Rakulpreet Singh had informed on December 22 that she was found to be corona positive. He had said on December 29 that his corona investigation had turned negative. Rakulpreet Singh said, ‘Glad to tell that my Kovid test has come negative. I feel very well Thank you for all your prayers and love. Waiting to start 2021 with good health is no longer waiting. Be responsible, wear a mask and take all precautions.

Talking about the workfront, Rakulpreet Singh will be seen in the film ‘Attack’ in addition to the film ‘Meday’. It will feature John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandes with him. Apart from this, she will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in another film.