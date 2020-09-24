Narcotics Bureau’s interrogation of Rakulpreet Singh in the drugs case came to an end on Friday. Rakulpreet, who reached the NCB guesthouse at 10:30 am, was questioned by the Bureau’s SIT for about 4 hours. Rakulpreet’s name came up in question with Riya Chakraborty. Riya is in jail in Bialkhala. On Friday, Rakulpreet interrogated Riya on the head of the drug chat. Blem game is going on between Riya and Rakul.

Rakulpreet talks about Kubool’s drug chat

It is interesting that Riya Chakraborty named Rakulpreet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the interrogation of NCB. Similarly, Rakulpreet Singh also blamed Riya Chakraborty for questioning. While both Riya and Rakul are old and good friends. Rakulpreet confessed to the drug chat with Riya, but also said that the drugs that were being talked about in the chat were Riya’s and she has nothing to do with them.

Said- I never take drugs

According to reports, Rakul clearly stated before the NCB that he has never taken drugs. Never bought drugs nor did she know any drug peddler. NCB showed Rakul chatting between him and Riya on this. In the chat, Rakul says- When are you carrying your luggage?

NCB does not trust Rakul’s words

Rakul said that in this chat held in 2018 with Riya, drugs are being talked about. Riya was getting her ‘stuff’ i.e. vide order in chat. Riya’s ‘stuff’ was at Rakulpreet’s house. Rakulpreet says that he had only that ‘baggage’ of Riya. However, NCB is not quite confident of Rakul’s words. This is because Riya clearly stated that Rakulpreet used to take drugs.

Rakulpreet guilty in both circumstances!

The other thing is that if Rakulpreet does not take drugs and has nothing to do with it. Even then, illegal drugs were kept at his house. Even though he belonged to someone else, Rakul facilitated him. Keep it with you and give it to the next one when needed. This is also a legal offense.

Rakulpreet took the names of the celebrities and 4 celebrities



Rakulpreet Singh has also taken the name of Kshitij Prasad in the interrogation. Kshitij is the assistant director of Dharma Productions, which is being questioned by the NCB on Friday. It is said that Rakul has taken the name of 4 celebrities, whom Kshitij Prasad used to supply drugs as a matter of fact. On Friday, the NCB also recovered drugs from Kshitij’s house. Apart from this, Kshitij has named another assistant director Anubhav Chopra, who is also being questioned by NCB.

Rakulpreet gets hard for Riya

Nonetheless, Riya Chakraborty’s difficulties may also increase after this confession of Rakulpreet. Riya has been in jail since 8 September. She is in judicial custody till 6 October and is seeking bail for imposition. In such a situation, the NCB can now oppose his bail in the court saying that there is a difference in the statements of Riya and others in the case. In such a situation, Riya needs to be further questioned, so she should not be granted bail. Riya’s bail application can be heard on September 29 in the High Court.

Sara Ali Khan’s statement can bring a new twist

Another twist in the case may come on Saturday, when NCB interrogates Sara Ali Khan. This is because Rakulpreet, Riya and Sara are both biggies. They are considered good friends. Riya also took the name of Sara Ali Khan in the interrogation. In such a situation, what Sara Ali Khan says to NCB on Saturday, it matters a lot.