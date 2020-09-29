new Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Sushant Singh Rajput case from the drugs angle. Rakul demanded the Delhi High Court to stop his media coverage. Now the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Government on the plea of ​​Rakul Preet. The court also said that no unilateral order can be given to stop reporting without listening to media institutions.

Delhi High Court told the central government that we hope that you too will be monitoring this. On behalf of the Central Government, it was said that the Central Government is looking into this matter here. The court said that the central government should give its answer on this matter to the court. The central government said that if the court gives any order in this matter, then the investigation of the investigating agency may also be affected.

The court has said that no one is stopping the investigating agency from conducting a copy check, but if the image of the petitioner is being damaged in any way due to incorrect reporting, then the government should also keep that in mind. At present, the court issued notice to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other parties in this case to file a status report.

What did Rakul Preet’s lawyer say

Rakul Preet’s lawyer argues that the manner in which Rakul Preet’s name is being dragged in this case is wrong and should be stopped. Rakul Preet did not even get summons and the media started running, who got the summons. The way in which news has been published in the media about Rakul, his rights are also being violated. Because of this his image is also being tarnished, while nothing has been proved against him so far.

The court said that if you have a complaint, then you should mention the names of those people who are having problems with you. Rakul Preet says that it was shown in the media that Rakul Preet took the name of Karan Johar while this is not true. During the hearing, Rakul Preet’s lawyer also mentioned a report from the Republic. In which it was said that home delivery of drugs ..

Rakul Preet’s lawyer demanded from the Delhi High Court that he direct the manner in which any information about the investigation agency is investigating is not directly shown in the media as long as the investigation is pending.

During the hearing, the NBA lawyer also presented his case before the court. It has been said from the NBA that we are constantly meeting the channels related to us.

