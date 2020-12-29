Rakul Preet Singh, who was shooting for the film ‘Mayday’ in Hyderabad along with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, was recently found to be Kovid positive. However, she has recovered now and has issued an official statement on social media. Rakul in his statement thanked the fans who prayed for him to be healthy. The actress also said that she is waiting to start 2021 with good health and positivity.

Rakul eagerly awaits 2021

Rakul said, ‘Glad to tell that my Kovid test has come negative. I feel very well Thank you for all your prayers and love. Waiting to start 2021 with good health is no longer waiting. Be responsible, wear a mask and take all precautions.

Rakul did the quarantine himselfLet me tell you, earlier Rakul had informed on social media that she has become corona positive. The actress had told that she has quarantined herself and appealed that those who met her get their test done.

Rakul will be seen in these filmsTalking about the work front, Rakul will be seen in the film ‘Attack’ in addition to ‘May Day’. It will feature John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandes with him. Not only this, she will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in another film.