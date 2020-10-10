Telugu has made a good place in Hindi films after Tamil. She has romanced with almost every top hero in the South and is now making her Bollywood debut with ‘Aiyari’ and ‘De De Pyaar De’. Rakul is very conscious about fitness. He also owns 3 fitness franchises. Apart from all this Rakul Preet Singh is a great dancer. In ‘Marjawan’ he had won everyone’s heart in ‘Haiyya Ho’. Look at his birthday throwback dance videos.

Rukul is a tremendous dancer with fitness freak

Rakul Preet is very active on social media. She keeps sharing many of her activities on Instagram from workouts to meals. He has also shared some of his dance videos. Seeing those, you will also become a fan of their dancing skills.

Reduced 10 kg in 25 days

Rakul Preet was seen in ‘De De Pyar De’ opposite Ajay Devgan. According to reports, he had lost 10 kg in the film. He completed this target in just 25 days and adopted a crash diet for this. In the film ‘Marjawan’, she appeared in an important role alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.