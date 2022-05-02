Japan is well known for the deep respect it has towards the traditions of its past, even for those related to the artistic field: through art, such as that of the theater, stories can be told to teach moral values ​​and remember old legends to pass to the new generations. One of the oldest forms of Japanese storytelling is the Rakugoa type of theater that is based on a single actor’s monologue, said rakugokawho tells comic stories using only his own voice and gestures as a medium, without props, to inspire the public’s imagination and show them all the necessary elements, both characters and scenarios.

Rakugo is a subgenus of Yosewhich is one of the four main genres of Japanese theater, along with Bunraku (puppet shows), al Noh (dramatic works) and the famous Kabuki (traditional dances with sumptuous costumes). Even today, Rakugo has a large share of fanseven outside of Japan, with theaters and events dedicated solely to these types of particular shows.

What is Rakugo and where does it come from

The term “Rakugo”, used today, was only coined at the time Showa (1929-1986), although the type of narrative has existed since the period Heian (794-1185): at the time, Buddhist monks began to use humorous monologues and anecdotes to make their sermons more engaging and, later, to entertain their feudal lord by telling comic stories, called by the name of Otoshi-banashi.

Over time, this kind of monologues also spread among the lower classes, gradually gaining such popularity that the texts of the works were printed and sold, making it possible for others to re-tell them in turn. In those years the stories were shorter, told in small temples or even on the street, but they all already had a crescendo towards a final punchline, which still remains today, called ochi: the ochi is an extremely important part and one of the most difficult to learn best, as a good overall performance, risks becoming flat on the finish if the last measure is poorly executed.

Around 1670, in the early Edo period (1603-1868), there were three particularly skilled rakugokaeach of which brought discipline to three different cities, Osaka, Edo And Kyoto, where they developed their own styles by applying small variations. A hierarchy with three degrees was also born to indicate the actor’s skill: we start from the lowest with the zenzabeginners, to later become futatsume and finally shin’uichior masters who can decide to train new rakugoka.

Masters usually choose a stage name for new practitioners, and the they teach the art of Rakugo for three whole years; at the time, almost all the apprentices lived in the master’s house and also took care of cooking, cleaning the house and sewing the kimono for shows, as well as having limitations such as not smoking and not drinking alcohol. The zenza they learned directly by watching the performances of their teacher, who also performed them privately only for the students, and then only performed when the teacher thought them ready.

Until the eighteenth centurymost of the Rakugoka were artists who came from low social classes, which contributed to associating Rakugo with an “inferior” type of art, but, at the same time, made it particularly popular and appreciated thanks to its diffusion among the masses, until reaching the peak of notoriety during the Showa period, its golden age.

Characteristics of Rakugo

Rakugo focuses mainly on comic monologues, told by a narrator dressed in a simple kimono and seated on a cushion in the center of the stage. Not having large props or costumes available, the rakugoka’s skill lies in making the spectators’ imaginations work, so that they can imagine the scenarios and characters described for themselves. The rakugoka remains seated for the entire show, and in addition to his dialectic he uses only small objects, such as fans or towels, to play different characters, also aided by good gestures with only hands and arms.

At the beginning of a show, the rakugoka makes the spectators immerse in a story with a realistic context that comes close to everyday life, such as a day at work or a family trip; as the story progresses, events get stranger and stranger, with eccentric characters finding themselves facing absurd scenarios.

The stories are mostly comic or satirical, with protagonists of the typical characters of the Edo period, still used in today’s representations; the stories were very famous classics of the time, but over the years, some rakugoka wrote original stories which they themselves staged. Initially, the writers of short stories for Rakugo were seen as too ambitious, as they had to compete with stories that had become extremely famous and loved by the general public, but some of them managed in any case to create new stories, in turn, appreciated and interpreted in numerous shows, although the main focus always remained on the actor, leaving the stories only in the background.

Some of the most famous storiessometimes inserted as gag even in recent anime and manga, they are Jugemuthe story of a child with a ridiculously long name, Momotaroa meta-narrative gag about a boy born in a peach, e Shibihamawhere a drunk and unemployed man finds himself with a large sum of money to scrupulously manage.

Behind the many stories there is not only pure comic entertainment, but also a simple teaching or a moral that can reach even the little ones.

The art of Rakugo and Japanese theater today

Rakugo is still highly regarded by the Japanese today: thanks to the creation of lighter and more original stories, rakugoka are sometimes invited to perform in schools, making this art known also to the new generations and, for those who want to learn, there are now several universities specialized in this form of theater . Currently, there are about 500 professional rakugoka and some theaters are used exclusively for Rakugo performances.

The Rakugo has also been told through manga and anime, although in very few products: one of the best works is certainly Shouwa Genrakugo Shinjua stunning 2017 anime series that you can recover for free up VVVVIDwhile you can read short stories of Rakugo in Fallen Wordsmanga by Yoshihiro Tatsumi which collects many short classic stories.

Outside of Japan, theater enthusiasts have been able to discover Rakugo thanks to some bilingual practitioners, such as Shijaku Katsura IIwho became famous for his Rakugo plays in English, or Katsura Sunshine, the most famous western rakugoka; also with us, with events dedicated to the theater, you can attend shows completely in Italian in the big cities.

The art of Rakugo is certainly very distant from our conception of the show, but for this very reason it can be interesting to see and discoverespecially for those who are already passionate about the art of theater and are looking for new sources of inspiration or even just something different!