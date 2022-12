Leeble Forest communicates that the version Nintendo Switch of the adventure game Rakuen will be launched by March 23, 2023 on Nintendo eShop. The company also announced Mr. Saitoua short adventure game set in the same world as Rakuen coming up pc Street Steam always from March 23rd.

Below you can see a new trailer of Rakuen in version Nintendo Switch!

Source: Leeble Forest via Gematsu