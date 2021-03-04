Ivan Rakitic He was teammates with Lionel Messi at Barcelona from 2014 to 2020. Together they won everything. Although this Wednesday they fought for the Copa del Rey, with the Croatian defending the colors of Sevilla. Barsa went to the final thanks to the 3-0 they got in the rematch. The global was 3 to 2 for the Catalans. After the game, the flyer spoke to the press and told a Chicana who told the Rosario before the game.

“I was talking to Messi and I told him: ‘You have won everything, you have scored all these goals’, but I told him: ‘I have won a trophy that you will never have … You will never win the Europa League'”, Ivan said.

This, because Barcelona with the Flea always obtained a sufficient classification in the League to participate in the Champions League, and the second tournament in Europe is classified fifth in the table. A variant is to start third in the group stage, which gives a place to that contest.