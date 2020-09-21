Ivan Rakitic announced his retirement from the Croatian national team after playing 106 official matches. The central midfielder, who returned to Sevilla this summer to start his new adventure in LaLiga, says goodbye to the meetings with his national team after being a key player in the Croatian team in recent years, being part of the team that managed to reach the final of the last World Cup in Russia. The Nervionense player is going through the big door after being fundamental in the last successes of the Croatian team, with which he has scored fifteen goals since his debut.

The Croatian Federation announced the player’s decision in a statement through their networks: “Thank you for everything, if we have a decisive fifth penalty in our hands, we will call you”. Also the player himself left words in his farewell: “Saying goodbye to the Croatian national team is the most difficult decision of my career, but I felt that it was the moment when I had to make this decision. I enjoyed every game I played for my national team and the unforgettable moments of the World Cup will remain important memories in my life. I think there is a great team and a great future ahead. I wish my teammates all the sporting luck in the world in the next challenges and will have the best supporter in me. “

Rakitic now faces an important week in his return to Sevilla, with a possible re-release precisely in the final of the European Super Cup against Bayern Munich. The midfielder has the confidence of Julen Lopetegui to be an important piece in his scheme from the next matches and has the added challenge of replacing the figure of Ever Banega, who reigned as game director at Sevilla during the last seasons.